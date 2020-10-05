Two RDEK directors join regional physician recruitment committee

Two RDEK directors have volunteered to join a local committee that is working to recruit more family physicians to the East Kootenay region during a board meeting last week.

Jane Walter, Area E director, and Clara Reinhardt, the Mayor of Radium Hot Springs, have volunteered to join a regional physician recruitment committee. Phil McLachlan photo.

Dubbed the ‘Red Carpet Committee’, Jane Walter, the Area E director, and Clara Reinhardt, the Mayor of Radium Hot Springs, are joining the group, which is seeking representation from local governments and community stakeholders in order to attract family physicians to the area by rolling out the figurative red carpet for prospective doctors.

The effort, spearheaded by the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice, has seen success during past recruiting efforts to attract specialists to the Cranbrook area.

Cranbrook city councillor Ron Popooff, filling in as an alternate RDEK director, is acting as a city liaison for the Red Carpet Committee.

“It’s not the same group that was there last time there was this urgency for physicians,” Popoff said. “So my sense around the table is they’re looking for support and they’re looking for general help about what’s important in connecting them with our communities.”

According to Rob Gay, the RDEK board chair, the committee currently has representation from local retired doctors, the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce and Interior Health.

The RDEK has committed $25,000 to the East Kootenay Division of Family Practice over the next two years to help with family physician recruitment efforts.

