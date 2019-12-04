Two Quesnel men arrested after fleeing police

Local RCMP searched and found the men after they abandoned a stolen vehicle Dec. 3

Two Quesnel men have been arrested after stealing a vehicle in Quesnel Dec. 3.

Thor Huskins, 28, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000; theft under $5,000; mischief; and possession of a controlled substance.

Quade Herda, 21, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000; theft under $5,000; and mischief.

The arrests are the result of a witness report made at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. A theft from a car was reported to Quesnel RCMP, and the citizen also reported suspicious activity downtown, according to an RCMP press release.

The witness saw two men get into a 2007 Chrysler 300. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Local RCMP located the Chrysler driving on Dragon Hill; the driver (now known to be Huskins) sped up and “was driving erratically on North Star Road,” according to the police statement.

“The officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the risk to the public,” says the release.

During a patrol of the area, police found the Chrysler abandoned behind the City landfill. They set up a search perimeter and located Huskins and Herda.

According to RCMP, one of the men was in possession of stolen property related to other reported thefts in the community.

“This file came to a successful conclusion due to the immediate call to the police and the good description of the suspects, vehicle, and direction of travel from the witness,” said Sgt. Richard Weseen.

Huskins and Herda appeared in court Dec. 4.

The Quesnel RCMP asks anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to call the local detachment at 250-992-9211 when the event is happening.

“The more detail that can be supplied to the police can increase the amount of criminal activity that can be stopped or disrupted,” says the press release.