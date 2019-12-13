Two public washrooms now closed in Penticton due to vandalism

The City of Penticton is urging residents to come forward when they witness vandalism – found or ongoing – of public property.
Dec. 11 the public washrooms in Okanagan Lake Park were targeted and its internal amenities and power supply lines were destroyed, according to a release from the city.
The following day, an individual occupying the Lakawanna Park washroom also caused damaged to the facility.
“The behaviour displayed by those responsible was not only unacceptable, their actions threatened the safety of others, as well as themselves,” said bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert in the release.
Both washrooms are now closed to the public indefinitely until repairs can be carried out, with the release unable to provide a timeline on how long this will take.
Those witnessing or who have found vandalism are asked to report it to the city’s RCMP detachment or bylaw services.
