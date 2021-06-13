Two plaques stolen from Rossland heritage square

The plaques were located at Washington and Columbia by the Olaus statue

Give back our heritage plaques.

No questions asked.

That’s the message Michelle Fairbanks, from the Rossland Heritage Commission, is sending out Rossland and surrounding communities after an unknown thief – or thieves – stole two heritage plaques from the city’s square near the Olaus Jeldness statue.

“The heritage commission had a theft of a couple heritage plaques of Ross Thompson, Rossland’s founder, in Rossland sometime in the past couple of days,” Fairbanks told the Trail Times.

“It was in a very public area of Washington and Columbia by the Olaus statue. We would like … for the property to be returned, no questions asked,” she said.

“This is very costly to replace and it seems that Rossland is getting more and more theft and vandalism happening, which is really unfortunate.”

More to come …

