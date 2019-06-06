Two pickups crashed, causing one to roll over and end up on its side on Kilpatrick Road in Nanaimo on Thursday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Two pickups crash, one rolls over in East Wellington in Nanaimo

No one hurt in accident, which happened Thursday at 5 p.m. on Kilpatrick Road

  • Jun. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

No one was hurt after two pickups crashed, causing one to roll over and end up on its side on a rural road in Nanaimo this evening.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6, when the two trucks collided on a bend on Kilpatrick Road near Jingle Pot Road.

East Wellington Volunteer Fire Department crews at the scene said no one was injured in the crash and estimated the road would be re-opened in half an hour.

For coverage of other recent car crashes, click here.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Haida ‘wisdom-keepers’ receive university’s highest honours at VIU convocation
Next story
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Campbell River boy found

Just Posted

Most Read