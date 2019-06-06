Two pickups crash, one rolls over in East Wellington in Nanaimo

No one hurt in accident, which happened Thursday at 5 p.m. on Kilpatrick Road

Two pickups crashed, causing one to roll over and end up on its side on Kilpatrick Road in Nanaimo on Thursday. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

No one was hurt after two pickups crashed, causing one to roll over and end up on its side on a rural road in Nanaimo this evening.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 6, when the two trucks collided on a bend on Kilpatrick Road near Jingle Pot Road.

East Wellington Volunteer Fire Department crews at the scene said no one was injured in the crash and estimated the road would be re-opened in half an hour.

Kilpatrick Rd. blocked due to two-vehicle MVA. Two pickups collided on bend near Jingle Pot Rd. One truck on its side. No injuries. Crews on scene estimate 30 min. before wreck is cleared and road reopened.#Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/2DgAXXmvM9 — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) June 7, 2019

