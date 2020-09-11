Two people taken to hospital following auto crash north of Qualicum Beach

A member of the Oceanside RCMP detachment investigates a vehicle that ended up in a ditch on the Island Highway near the Qualicum Beach offramp on Friday, Sept. 11. (Michael Briones photo)

A serious incident, involving a single vehicle that ended up on a ditch just before the Qualicum Beach offramp heading south to Parksville, resulted in two people being taken to hospital on Friday, Sept. 11.

An air ambulance was called to transport one person who was treated by the BC Emergency Health Services paramedics critical-care team. The other person was transported to hospital via ground ambulance.

Traffic flow heading south from Qualicum Beach was closed for more than two hours to allow the helicopter to land on the highway and also for the Oceanside RCMP to complete their investigation of the crash site.

No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the incident.

Qualicum Beach Fire Department was at the scene first and was also assisted by Coombs-Hilliers Fire Department.

— NEWS Staff

