Two people stabbed in North Delta, suspect arrested

'Targeted' incident not believed to be related to gang conflict

Two people are injured after being stabbed in North Delta Sunday morning.

In a news release issued Sunday, Delta Police Department said officers were called to a disturbance at Gunderson Park in North Delta shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers located two victims who had been stabbed.

One victim suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim’s injuries are believed to be minor.

“The suspect has been located and arrested and is currently in police custody,” said Sergeant James Sandberg.

Police said the event occurred between people known to each other and it is an isolated, targeting incident.

“It is not believed to be associated to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict or a wider public safety concern. All people involved are Delta residents,” the news release said.

Gunderson Park has since reopened to the public.

Surrey Now Leader