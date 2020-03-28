Two people sent to hospital after Penticton Fire Department extinguish house fire

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening on Duncan Avenue

Penticton fire crews responded to a house fire on Duncan Avenue and Main Street Saturday night.

Emergency crews got the call just before 6 p.m. and sent five engines to meet ambulance services at the scene.

Deputy chief Rob Trousdell said that smoke was showing when the fire crews first arrived and firefighters needed to pull one person out of the house.

A witness on scene reported seeing someone being resuscitated and multiple people were being tended to by paramedics. Two people were sent to hospital with one of the victims being in a more serious condition.

Trousdell said that extra Penticton firefighters were called in.

Fire crews controlled the blaze but are unable to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

Penticton Western News