Two people rescued after ATV accident in Maple Ridge

Two people were rushed to hospital on Saturday, one by air ambulance, after an ATV accident by Alouette Lake.

The accident happened around the area of 256th Street and Alouette Lake FSR.

One patient was found by the side of road along 256th Street and the other patient was discovered in a different location.

“They were not close together,” said assistant fire chief Mark Smitton with the Maple Ridge fire department.

One woman was taken to hospital by helicopter that managed to land on the east side of Alouette Lake by the dam.

A man was also transported to hospital by regular ambulance.

Both were in stable condition.

There was front wheel damage to the ATV.

Smitton said it was a little difficult finding the patients because of the location information given to the first responders.

“They give you the location of where they had started and they are 15 minutes (into their ride) and we are finding out where they might be and the best place to get them,” explained Smitton, saying that they sent crews along 256th Street, where the pair started out, and also along Alouette Lake FSR. Both roads meet up just east of the lake.