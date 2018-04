Man and woman taken to hospital

A man and woman were reportedly struck by a vehicle in Surrey Friday evening. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle while crossing 96 Avenue, near 127 Street, at approximately 10 p.m., Friday.

A man and woman were reportedly transported to hospital with unconfirmed injuries.

According to a man on scene, there was visible damage to the hood and windshield of a car and two shoes were located “several metres away.”

The driver remained on scene, and the area was closed for several hours.

More to come…