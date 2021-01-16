Two people involved in ATV rollover 100 feet down ravine in Harrison, at least one injured

Emergency crews were called to an ATV rollover on Harrison East Forest Service Road on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Google Maps)

Two people are awaiting rescue, and at least one of them is injured, after they were involved in an ATV rollover in Harrison on Saturday (Jan. 16).

Reports of an ATV that went down a 100-foot ravine came in shortly before 5 p.m. on the Harrison East Forest Service Road. Popkum Fire Department and other emergency personnel are on scene.

As of 5 p.m., crews were not yet able to access the two people, both believed to be in their 30s. One person was in and out of consciousness.

A helicopter was paged and was initially supposed to set up a landing zone near Highway 1 and Annis Road, but was reported relocated to Chilliwack Airport as darkness fell.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress