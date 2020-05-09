Two people injured in quad accident south of Nanaimo

Man and woman suffered injuries in McKay Lake area, says Cranberry fire chief

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to a report of an all-terrain vehicle accident near McKay Lake the morning of May 9. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Emergency responders were called to a remote area near Nanaimo after two people were injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident late this morning.

Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance Service were called out at approximately 11 a.m. for an incident that happened in the McKay Lake area, near Cassidy, according to Ron Gueulette, Cranberry fire chief.

“[The ATV rider] said he hit a deep hole in the road and it threw him off the road … they managed to get themselves into a vehicle and were driven out and we met them part way out,” the fire chief said.

He said the male driver and female passenger sustained unknown injuries and were transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Nanaimo News Bulletin