Emergency crews are on scene at a motor vehicle incident involving multiple vehicles at Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two people hurt in multi-vehicle crash at Bowen and Dufferin in Nanaimo

Motor vehicle incident blocking a section of Bowen Road

  • Nov. 26, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Crews are tending to injuries and clearing a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent.

The motor vehicle incident happened at 12:45 p.m.

Bowen Road’s northbound lanes are closed and emergency crews at the scene said two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

According to ICBC data, the Bowen Road-Dufferin Crescent intersection saw the ninth-most crashes in the city last year with 33. Over the five years from 2015-19, the intersection has seen 181 crashes, the 10th-most in the city.

