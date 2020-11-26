Two people hurt in multi-vehicle crash at Bowen and Dufferin in Nanaimo

Emergency crews are on scene at a motor vehicle incident involving multiple vehicles at Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Crews are tending to injuries and clearing a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bowen Road and Dufferin Crescent.

The motor vehicle incident happened at 12:45 p.m.

Bowen Road’s northbound lanes are closed and emergency crews at the scene said two people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

According to ICBC data, the Bowen Road-Dufferin Crescent intersection saw the ninth-most crashes in the city last year with 33. Over the five years from 2015-19, the intersection has seen 181 crashes, the 10th-most in the city.

More to come.

