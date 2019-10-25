(IHIT Twitter photo)

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

  • Oct. 25, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team confirmed Friday the two people found dead this week in a Coquitlam home were father and son.

Sgt. Frank Jang told Black Press Media the 40-year-old father was found with his eight-year-old son around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Autopsies have been completed and we’re not releasing cause of death,” Jang said in an email. “We’re still completing tasks, but not seeking further suspects.”

On Wednesday the team had stated on social media that one was the victim of a homicide and the circumstances of the other were still being examined.

RCMP earlier confirmed the investigation took place in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

READ MORE: Overnight shooting in downtown Chilliwack leaves one male on life support

karissa.gall@blackpress.caLike us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/BCNews/

” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/blackpressmedia

” target=”_blank”>Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna Realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’
Next story
Are anti-development signs illegal in Oak Bay?

Just Posted

Most Read