Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team confirmed Friday the two people found dead this week in a Coquitlam home were father and son.

Sgt. Frank Jang told Black Press Media the 40-year-old father was found with his eight-year-old son around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Autopsies have been completed and we’re not releasing cause of death,” Jang said in an email. “We’re still completing tasks, but not seeking further suspects.”

On Wednesday the team had stated on social media that one was the victim of a homicide and the circumstances of the other were still being examined.

RCMP earlier confirmed the investigation took place in the area of Seaton Avenue and Ducklow Street.

#IHIT in Coquitlam, investigating two deceased in a home. One was victim of a homicide, circumstances of other still being examined. No outstanding suspects, and both deceased were known to each other. No media availability. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) October 23, 2019

