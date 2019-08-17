This early-morning fire broke out around 6 a.m. Saturday morning on Third Avenue. (Tara Hiebert/ The Progress)

Two people, dog escape house fire in Chilliwack

The early-morning blaze started around 6 a.m. on Third Avenue

Two people and a dog were able to escape an early-morning house fire on Third Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday morning.

The blaze, which started around 6 a.m. is believed to have started in a neighbouring shed and spread to the house.

More to come.

