File photo

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter tracked down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

  • May. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

SURREY — Police in Surrey say two people have been charged after a man was shot in Guildford in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP say officers on duty east of the Surrey RCMP’s Guildford district office heard gun fire at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning and found an injured man in the 10300 block of 149A Street. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say officers executed search warrants on Monday, after BC RCMP’s Air 1 Helicopter helped track down a vehicle that was seen leaving the area and was found in the 9500 block of 120 Street.

Police say three people were arrested and taken into custody. Two of those people have been charged in relation to the shooting. The other person was released without charges.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was a “targeted attack.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

beau.simpson@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake
Next story
Pot Luck Ceramics launches new way of giving

Just Posted

CVRD needs to revise policy

  • 3 hours ago

 

The amalgamation debate need to discuss real issues, not the made up ones: former councillor

  • 3 hours ago

 

Kudos to the staff at Cowichan District hospital

  • 3 hours ago

 

Barriere and Clearwater walk together in raising over $11,470 for Alzheimer’s research

  • 3 hours ago

 

Most Read