Nelson police say a man attacked two people downtown with bear spray on Wednesday afternoon. File photo

Nelson police say a man has been arrested after allegedly attacking two other people with bear spray on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Vernon Street, according to police in a statement Thursday.

Members located the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody, while the two victims were treated at the scene.

Nelson police say the three people knew each other and that there’s no risk to the public.

