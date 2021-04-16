Two people arrested following fight in Lac La Hache: RCMP

Two people were arrested Thursday night following a fight in Lac La Hache that involved bear spray and bangers.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the 4800-block of Eagle Avenue at about 7 p.m. where multiple witnesses reported there had been a short fight, followed by a man spraying two people with bear spray. He also allegedly fired what was considered a flare or bear banger at them.

“Witnesses described a sound similar to a firearm, but also reported seeing a streaking object arc while it travelled away from the fight location,” Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

The victims had fled to their residence by the time police arrived, while the man, along with a woman, returned to their own home. The victims were confirmed to be okay and provided information to police in connection with the offence of assault with a weapon.

Nielsen said suspects refused to come out of their home, instead engaging with police by yelling at them and making hand gestures through windows and a doorway. Police contained the area and removed one family from an adjacent property due to possible access through the attic by the suspect.

Consistent efforts were made over a loud hailer and police radio dispatchers to get the suspects to safely leave the residence with little success.

Police then sought a Feeney warrant – specifically used to enter a dwelling house to arrest a person named in the warrant – to gain entry to the home. A 28-year-old man, known to police, was arrested without incident. After more information was brought forward by witnesses, a 50-year-old female was also arrested as well and taken to hospital after sustaining injuries during the prior altercation.

The investigation is ongoing. Nielsen said the incident is believed to be a localized event and not expected to result in risk to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or they can go to BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.

“100 Mile House RCMP thanks the residents of Lac La Hache for their cooperation during this high-stress event in their neighbourhood,” Nielsen said.

