Two Okanagan schools receive part of $733,000 donation to improve own libraries

Students across the Okanagan will soon want to book it to their school’s libraries.

Mission Hill Elementary School in Vernon and AS Matheson School in Kelowna are set to receive part of a $733,000 donation from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation’s 2019 Adopt a School program to help bring more books and resources to their libraries.

The fundraiser works by a local Indigo, Chapter and Cole Store sponsoring a school for fundraising each fall. Once a match is made, the local school gets to use 100 per cent of the funds raised to purchase books at that store. In total, 182 schools across the country will be receiving donations this year.

New to the fundraiser this fall, the two Okanagan public schools were able to select 50 of their most-wanted books online to add to their local libraries as part of the program.

“We know the power that one book can hold and believe that every child deserves the opportunity to fall in love with reading,” said Rose Lipton, executive director of the Love of Reading Foundation.

“We would like to thank everyone who generously supported this important cause; because of them, over 100,000 Canadian children will have access to new and engaging books.”

This year, the fundraiser ran from Sept. 14 to Oct. 6.

Since the foundation started by Indigo in 2004, the company has committed over $31 million for books to more than 3,000 school libraries across Canada. More than one million children have benefited from the funding.

