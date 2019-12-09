Two Okanagan residents convicted and fined for hunting out of season

Two cases recently brought forward in provincial court by the BC Conservation Service have led to convictions and fines for Okanagan residents for hunting out of season.

In September, a West Kelowna resident was fined $4,000, banned from hunting for three years and prohibited from possessing any firearm, cross-bow, prohibited or restricted weapon, device or ammunition in connection with poaching a cow moose out of season.

According to the Conservation Service, the resident was also convicted of improper storage of a firearm, possession without a licence and had to forfeit their rifle and retake the training.

Then in December, another Okanagan resident was convicted, in a Kelowna courtroom, for killing a cow moose out of season near Jackpine Lake and fined $1,500.

Suspected poaching incidents can be reported to the #RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

