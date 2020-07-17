Two Okanagan business annouce possible COVID-19 exposure

World Gym in Kelowna and Poplar Grove Winery in Naramata are confirming COVID-19 exposure

Two more Okanagan businesses have come forward to announce a positive COVID-19 case has been connected to their establishments.

Following a surge of new COVID-19 cases across B.C. and the confirmation that at least 27 of the new test-positive infections are connected to exposures in Kelowna and the surrounding area, businesses in the Okanagan are coming forward to let the public know about the possibility of exposure at establishments.

World Gym in Kelowna, took to social media on July 16, to announce that it had been contacted by Interior Health because an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the fitness centre on July 9 and 10.

“At this point, we have not been informed that any other member or staff members have presented any symptoms,” stated World Gym.

The gym remains open and claimed it would continue to practice stringent protocols, increased cleaning regimes and constant safety measures.

In the South Okanagan, Poplar Grove Winery closed its doors on July 16 after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

According to the winery, the staff member was not exhibiting symptoms but had tested positive which forced the business to temporarily close.

“Out of an abundance of caution, effective immediately, we will be closing the gates to Poplar Grove and not allowing our patrons on the premises while we determine our next steps consistent with health authority guidelines and direction,” claimed Popular Grove.

Both of these announcements come after Health officials urged caution earlier this week following a number of cases were linked private parties at two hotels in Kelowna around Canada Day involving people in their 20s and 30s.

Four of the recent cases have also been linked to Krazy Cherries a cherry farm in Oliver.

Interior Health will not speak to general cases in the community. The health authority will name locations where there is potential for significant exposure and a timely contact tracing is not possible.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Contact tracing is underway and health officials are reaching out to individuals, when possible.

Anyone who has been in these areas or was in contact with someone infected with COVID-19 is being asked to monitor their symptoms and self-isolate.

