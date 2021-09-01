Two officers representing Houston in Cops for Cancer

Houston RCMP Constables Harry Dhaliwal and Hank Lee will be participating in the 2021 Cops for Cancer Tour de North, which is part of an annual long distance biking event put on put on nationally to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society. This years Tour de North event will begin on Sept. 17 in Prince George and end in Prince Rupert on Sept. 23 for a total of 850km travelled. The participants will pass through Houston on Sept. 20 as part of the Burns Lake to Smithers leg of the ride.

It’s the first time Cst. Dhaliwal will be participating in the event, and he told Houston Today how excited he is to be a part of it. “I love getting involved with the community and love cycling so I cant wait, and I’m and proud to be representing Houston.” he said. “The event is great, the Canadian Cancer Society Cops for Cancer brings together communities, united by the same goal of creating a world where no Canadian fears cancer. These events are also an opportunity to celebrate those who live and have lived in the face of cancer and those moving past cancer.”

Constable Dhaliwal also said that he and and Cst. Lee are already doing their part to hit raise additional money even before the event has begun. “We sold ice cream that was donated by three business In the community – Moose Hut, Pleasant Valley Cleaners, and Nadina Truck. We rode around on a dickie bicycle with a cooler on it and sold the ice cream raising a total of $1950.” Cst. Dhaliwal told Houston Today.

The officers also held two other fundraising event as well. The first being at Smithers Brewing on Aug. 26. The third event was called the Bike and Bail in the Houston RCMP detachment parking lot, where a BBQ was provided.

According to Cst. Dhaliwal, there are 20 total riders participating in this year’s event comprising of law enforcement officers, paramedics, fire fighters and community members from Northern B.C. Joining Cst. Dhaliwal and Cst. Lee from the local area is Smithers Deputy Sheriff Dawn MacKay, who has already raised over $6,500 on her personal support cancer donation page. Cst. Dhaliwal has accumulated over $1,000 on his personal page while Cst. Lee”s personal page has raised over $400 thus far. Together, the three officers hope to raise over $20,000 combined.

To donate to either of the three page, please visit https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR?pg=pfind&fr_id=27807&fr_search_type=participant&donate=true and enter in the Officer’s first and last name in the search bar provided.

