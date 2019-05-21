Two Nuxalk artists awarded YVR Art Foundation scholarships

Several Nuxalk artists have won the award, some more than once

Two Nuxalk artists have been awarded the prestigious 2019 YVR Art Foundation Scholarship Award. Reuben Mack is this year’s recipient of the Emerging Artist Scholarship recipients. Mack was awarded $5,000 to attend a school of art or work with an artist mentor.

Mack, the son of master carver Alvin Mack, is a local artist and a graduate of the Freda Diesing School of Northwest Coast Art. Kelly Robinson was selected in the Mid-Career Artists category and he was awarded $5,000 to attend a school of art, work with a master artist or create a special project for their community. He is currently working on a totem pole that will be erected in the new Nuxalk Nation Bighouse. Robinson has also served as the artist in residence at Acwsalcta School.

The recipients this year will be recognized at the annual YVR Art Foundation Awards Event at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR). Works by the 2018 Scholarship Award Recipients will be on display at the event and exhibited at YVR for one year – this will include a work by 2018 recipient Sesyaz Saunders, whose piece is due to be displayed at the end of the month.

The two recent winners join list of Nuxalk artists that have been awarded the scholarship including Latham Mack (two-time recipient), Danika Naccerella, Clyde Tallio, and Sesyaz Saunders (two-time recipient).