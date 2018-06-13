Contributed

Two new fire engines will be racing through West Kelowna

West Kelowna Council has awarded the contract for the purchase

Last night, West Kelowna Council approved the purchase of two additional fire engines.

The two fire engines will be Wildland Urban Interface Type II Fire Engines from Safetek Emergency Vehicles and will cost $598,500 each, not including tax. However the new additions to station #33 in Rose Valley and Station #34 in Glenrosa are within budget and are sold at a fixed price.

To stay within budget Chief Jason Brolund has decided on a stock chassis.

“They will be slightly smaller, carry slightly less water,” Chief Brolund said.

The new fire engines will arrive early next year.

Most Read