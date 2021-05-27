Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Terrace, nearly 70 per cent of adults vaccinated

There were two new COVID-19 cases in the Terrace local health area (LHA) between May 16 and May 22, according to the latest data published by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). That is an increase of two cases compared to the previous week.

New cases around the northwest remain low, with the Nass Valley, Kitimat, Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert all reporting zero new cases.

Those BCCDC figures for the Nass Valley may not match numbers self-reported by the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority (NVHA), due to differences in how the two organizations track cases.

As of May 24, the BCCDC reported that 69 per cent of all adults in the Terrace LHA had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program has begun accepting registrations and booking appointments for children aged 12 to 17.

Terrace Standard