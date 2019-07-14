Two new Central Park Village apartment buildings under consideration

New buildings would include 142 new housing units in third phase of project

Two more apartment buildings are slated for construction at the Central Park Village development on Gladwin Road.

Canterra Developments’ plans to construct two new six-storey apartment buildings will go to a public comment period before council signs off on development permits for the latest phase in the prominent central Abbotsford project.

The buildings would include 142 units and be tucked behind two existing mixed-use buildings off of Gladwin Road. A little more than half of the units would have two bedrooms. The remainder would be composed of 30 studio, 12 one-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom units.

The proposal fits with the general intent of land-use rules, but two buildings are taller – and denser – than envisioned in the Official Community Plan. Nevertheless, staff still recommended on Monday that council support the project, noting that its height and density align with the zoning approved years ago.

The project will overlook Horn Creek and a pond on the site. When the project was approved years ago, Fisheries and Oceans Canada signed off on plans that will shift the location of the non-fish-bearing pond.

The builder has already received provincial approval to shift the pond this summer. Some work will take place within Horn Creek Park, and the city says the developer will have to restore a 2,100-square-foot section of the park.

Construction will also see Horn Creek Trail connected to Gladwin Road.

The projects are the third of five planned stages for the Central Park Village development. Future stages would see three additional buildings constructed, bringing to 900 the total number of residential and commercial units on site.

