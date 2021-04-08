Two new cases of COVID-19 identified in Golden area

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Golden area between March 28 and April 3, according to recently updated data from the BC CDC.

Surrounding Golden, Windermere and Revelstoke have both been identified at hotspots, with 25 new cases in Revelstoke and 24 in Windermere.

Both have a rate of infection at >20 per population of 100,000, amongst the highest in the province.

Cases continue to climb across the East Kootenays, with 13 cases in Fernie, 8 in Creston and two in Cranbrook. None were identified in Kimberley.

The Physicians of Golden caution against celebrating the low case counts too early, as there could be more COVID circulating in the community than what is shown, as the numbers are released on a week delay.

There is also a possibility that people are infected but were not tested, or that positive cases could be in the community from tourists or non-permanent residents, that wouldn’t show up in the Golden area’s numbers.

The increase comes after weeks of no new cases in the area.

“We are reaping the consequences of spring break travel and social gatherings and aggressive variants. We have yet to see the impact of Easter travel and get-togethers,” wrote the Physicians of Golden in their April 6 update.

“Your best protection is to be extra vigilant, stick close to home and keep using every layer of protection you have.”

The Physicians identified the P1 variant as the biggest worry, as it spreads more agressively and has driven the third wave in Vancouver and Whistler.

“Remember, each cluster starts with a single case,” said the Physicians.

B.C. has launched an online vaccine registration platform this week, with people aged 71 and older, Indigenous people 18 and older and people who are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable and have received a letter being encouraged to register at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.html.

Those interested can also call 1-833-838-2323 between 0800-2000 MDT, or register in person at the Services Canada office located by the courthouse. The website will update who can register daily.

For those who are not eligible yet, vaccine registration is open at https://www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ , which will invite you to book an appointment when you become eligible.

