Two new candidates for Chilliwack-Kent riding

Two new candidates have been announced in the Chilliwack-Kent riding.

The B.C. Greens have chosen Jeff Hammersmark for the riding, and B.C. NDP candidate is Kelli Paddon. They will be running against incumbent B.C. Liberal candidate Laurie Throness, who has served in the riding for the past seven years.

Hammersmark sent his biography directly to The Progress on Sept. 27.

“Born to deaf parents, Jeff grew up in an environment that taught him the importance of inclusion and the strength of diversity,” it reads.” The importance of these things became more deeply ingrained after the diagnosis of his oldest son with Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

He has work history in the “logistics and supply chain management field,” but has stepped back from corporate work to care for his son. He lives in Chilliwack with his family.

Hammersmark says he has been “a passionate environmentalist since realizing the urgency of the climate crisis almost 15 years, and cares deeply about preserving not only the environmental health of BC for generations to come, but also the economic and social health which are inevitably tied to our ecosystem.”

He calls the B.C. Greens’ platform “the boldest and most visionary platform in BC politics.”

The B.C. NDP candidate Paddon is also running on her experience as an advocate.

The former UFV instructor is focusing on “fighting for improved healthcare and an economic recovery that includes everyday people,” her statement reads.

“This election is about who you trust to look out for you and your family as our economy recovers from COVID-19,” Paddon says. “For years, the BC Liberals gave tax breaks to the wealthy while cutting the vital services that British Columbians rely on. As someone who works with vulnerable populations, I have seen how that hurts our community. That’s why we need to continue to move forward with John Horgan and I’m proud to be part of the team.”

Paddon lives in Lindell Beach with her partner Drew and kids, Nic and Rory.

