Two Nanaimo teens on a go-kart get Tim Hortons drive-thru order

Screenshots from Nanaimo teen Marcus Dumas’s TikTok video showing he and his friend Alex Martin going through a Tim Hortons drive-thru on a go-kart. (marcusdumas42/TikTok images)

Two high school students in Nanaimo, too young to get their drivers’ licences, found a way to get their Tim Hortons drive-thru orders anyway.

Marcus Dumas and Alex Martin, both in Grade 8 at Nanaimo District Secondary School, piled onto a go-kart this past weekend and got themselves a couple of breakfast sandwiches from Timmies.

Dumas said it was a comment from Martin’s granddad Mike Honcho that inspired them.

“We were just hanging out and he’s like, Alex, how far does your go-kart go?” said Dumas.

They were close by to the Tim Hortons at Brooks Landing, and so they hopped on the kart – a converted mobility scooter – and filmed their effort using a phone set to selfie mode. Dumas and Martin thought there was “no chance” they’d be served, but they placed their order anyway, opting not to mention to staff what kind of vehicle they were driving.

“No, we just went through and kind of hoped,” Dumas said.

Tim Hortons’ policy is that only vehicles licensed under relevant motor vehicle legislation can be served at the drive-thru windows, though hundreds of Canadian locations have made accommodations during the COVID-19 pandemic, for example for semi truck drivers. Dumas said staff members seemed to get a kick out of serving the go-karters that day.

Dumas created a TikTok social media video out of the footage, set to Hard Work by U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings and Party Girl by StaySolidRocky; the video can be viewed at this link.

Dumas was asked if he and Martin will try their luck at any other drive-thrus in town.

“I’m not sure what we’ll plan next,” he said.

