Emergency crews attend to a crash on Northfield Road near Bowen Road on Thursday, Oct. 31. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Two motorists taken to hospital after crash on Northfield

Accident happened Thursday afternoon in front of Beban Plaza

  • Oct. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash on Northfield Road this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after a Ford Focus and a Toyota Corolla collided in front of Beban Plaza close to the intersection of Northfield and Bowen roads.

Firefighters said both drivers were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

One lane of Northfield Road was closed while crews cleared the scene.

