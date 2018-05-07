Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

Police investigate a motorcycle crash in the 12700-block of 64th Avenue on Sunday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

SURREY — Two motorcyclists were hurt in separate traffic crashes this past weekend in Surrey.

Police are investigating a crash in Newton Sunday night in which a motorcyclist reportedly crashed into a large electronic board traffic sign and was thrown about 20 feet. The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for facial and head injuries, according to a freelance photographer who was at the scene. It happened in the 12700-block of 64th Avenue at about 7:15 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said there is an impaired driving and driving while prohibited investigation underway but no charges have been laid. The crash happened near a townhouse complex and a park where field hockey was being played.

Meantime, in an unrelated crash, a 36-year-old Surrey motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning after the Suzuki bike rear-ended a City of Surrey SUV that was stopped in the 19500-block of 88th Avenue and preparing to turn left. The SUV driver wasn’t injured.

It happened at 11:55 a.m.

Police ask anyone with information concerning either crash to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

