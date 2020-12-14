Two more schools exposed to COVID-19 in District 42

Cases of virus at Pitt Meadows secondary and Eric Langton elementary

Two more schools in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district have had COVID-19 exposure events.

A person or persons confirmed to have the virus was at Pitt Meadows secondary on Dec. 3, and also at Eric Langton elementary on Dec. 8 and 9, according to Fraser Health.

Families have been notified about the latest exposure event with letters from the school district and Fraser Health.

Fraser Health has started contact tracing to identify any individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms.

Fraser Health says no action is required unless parents are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials. Public Health will contact parents directly in case of any school exposure involving their child.

The school district advises if families do not receive a phone call or letter, their child should continue attending school, and continue to do the daily health assessment protocols, which can be found on the district website.

Students and staff who show even the mildest symptoms must stay home, advises the district.

