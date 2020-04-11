Two more new businesses to fill empty space at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack next year

In February 2021, people can expect to see a Cora restaurant and Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness

Although the majority of stores at Cottonwood Mall are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that didn’t stop an announcement from being made this week about two new businesses coming to the shopping centre next year.

A Cora restaurant and Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness will be coming to the mall in February 2021, according to a post on the mall’s Facebook page on Thursday, April 9.

Cora is a Canadian-owned chain of restaurants which serves breakfast and lunch. It was started as a snack bar in 1987 by Cora Tsouflidou in Montreal, Quebec. There are more than 130 locations across Canada. Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness has been around for more than 25 years and has 11 locations in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley areas.

The announcement of the two businesses comes less than a month after they stated that retail clothing giant Old Navy was joining them, also in February 2021.

Early last year, it was made public that Save-On-Foods would be added to the mall where the former Target store used to be.

The new stores come after the closures of Sears in 2018 and Target in 2015.

