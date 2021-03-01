Two more Maple Ridge schools have COVID-19 exposures

There are two new COVID-19 exposures at Maple Ridge schools, Fraser Health is reporting on Monday.

The health authority reports exposures to people with confirmed cases of the virus at Maple Ridge secondary on Feb. 23, and at Ecole Eric Langton elementary on Feb. 22 and 23.

School outbreaks, which could involve multiple cases, are reported by the health authority as exposure events.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

