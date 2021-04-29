COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Two more Maple Ridge schools exposed to COVID-19

Westview secondary, Golden Ears elementary latest listed by Fraser Health

There are two new schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows listed by Fraser Health as having had exposure to COVID-19.

Westview secondary on April 20 and 21, and Golden Ears elementary on April 16, 19 and 20 were attended by a person with a confirmed case of the virus.

Fraser Health has listed new schools exposed to the virus in School District 42 several times a week through April.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

READ ALSO: Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

READ ALSO: Father of Alberta teen who died convinced she had COVID-19 variant

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Families of 7 Langley schools receive COVID-19 notifications
Next story
Sooke Fire Rescue prepares for long hot summer

Just Posted

Most Read