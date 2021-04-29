Two more Maple Ridge schools exposed to COVID-19

There are two new schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows listed by Fraser Health as having had exposure to COVID-19.

Westview secondary on April 20 and 21, and Golden Ears elementary on April 16, 19 and 20 were attended by a person with a confirmed case of the virus.

Fraser Health has listed new schools exposed to the virus in School District 42 several times a week through April.

Fraser Health has initiated contact tracing to identify individuals who need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Those households that do not receive a phone call or letter should continue having students attend school. Those students and staff who show symptoms must stay home.

The school district also asks students and staff to do a daily health assessment, which can be found on the district’s website at www.sd42.ca.

