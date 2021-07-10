Two more evacuation alerts issued near Canim Lake

The alerts cover a combined 52,690 hectacres north and south of the lake

The current map of evacuation alerts issued by the Cariboo Regional District near Canim Lake. (Photo submitted)

The Cariboo Regional District issued two more evacuation alerts Saturday, July 10, for the Canim Lake area, due to a 1,250-hectare blaze at the south end of the lake.

The first alert, Canim Lake #3, applies to 243 parcels of land in Canim Lake Area, covering 20,461 hectares south of Canim Lake and including properties along Mahood Lake Road, Canim Lake Road South and Higgins Road.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner, who represents Forest Grove-Canim Lake, said in her newsletter to residents that this alert is a continuation of the alert area for Canim Lake South, now including Red Creek road, Bowers Lake Road and stretching to the end of Canim Lake in the northeast.

The second evacuation alert, which covers 32,049 ha, has been issued for 153 parcels of land north of Canim Lake along Canim Hendrix Lake Road.

Wagner said this encompasses the Hoover Bay area and north on the 6000 Road and is being done for “egress reasons,” as the road to Horsefly on the 6000 Road is compromised due to the McKinley Lake area fire.

Residents are not required to leave at this time but should pack up their essentials, including medications and important papers such as insurance, as well as enough supplies to last 72 hours. They should also make plans to move pets or livestock and accommodations if needed.

At a meeting for Canim Lake Residents Friday evening BC Wildfire Services incident commander Hugh Murdoch said his crews face “very unique circumstances” fighting this blaze. Its location amidst steep rocky terrain means ground crews can not be sent in and are instead working on a guard that will run parallel to Canim Lake Road South.

More to come.

