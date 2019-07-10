Two more downtown Salmon Arm cannabis stores approved

Downtown Cannabis is one of two downtown Salmon Arm cannabis retailers to recently receive approval from the province. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A pair of cannabis stores in Salmon Arm’s downtown area recently received their licence to operate from the provincial government.

Downtown Cannabis, located at 111 Lakeshore Drive NE, and Salmon Arm Cannabis located at 81B Shuswap St SW each received their permits to operate.

Salmon Arm Cannabis and Downtown Cannabis, which will open up shop in a space that was formerly a portion of the Downtown Liquor Store but now has a separate entrance, were approved at a Nov. 2018 city council meeting.

Once they are open, the stores will join Green Canoe Cannabis located in Canoe, and the Greenery which opened up shop off the Trans-Canada Highway on Alexander Street NE.

City of Salmon Arm policy caps the number of cannabis stores allowed to open in the city’s downtown core at four. With the Greenery up and running and Downtown Cannabis and Salmon Arm Cannabis soon to open, only one downtown spot remains.

Applications are in the works for two stores on Lakeshore Drive, one in the former Windmill Meats building and the other in the same location as Eden which was operating as a cannabis dispensary prior to the legalization of cannabis on Oct. 17 2018.

