Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an influenza outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Two more deaths at Vernon care home

Noric House case numbers remain steady, but death toll rises

Members of Vernon’s Noric House are mourning the loss of two more residents.

That brings the death toll up to four at Noric, according to Interior Health COVID-19 numbers released Wednesday, Jan. 20.

There has also been one additional death in the hospital.

“We are sad to report three additional COVID-related deaths bringing the total to 55 people who have died due to the illness in Interior Health. Two of the people we lost lived in long-term care at Noric House in Vernon, and one was a member of our community who died in hospital,” IH CEO and president Susan Brown said. “I want to offer our condolences to the families and caregivers who have lost a loved one. Let’s protect our most vulnerable by using our layers of protection: avoid social gatherings, stay home when feeling ill, wash your hands, and wear a mask.”

The number of cases at Noric remain at 51: 32 residents and 19 staff.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 32 cases: 20 residents and 12 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 65 cases: 47 residents and 18 staff, with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.

READ MORE: COVID-19 moving out of Southern Interior and into the north

READ MORE: One in five tests in Fernie area coming back positive

@VernonNewsjennifer@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
What you see …
Next story
Students staying at home would not receive special treatment

Just Posted

Most Read