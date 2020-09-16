Two more COVID-19 cases reported in Surrey schools

So far cases reported at Sullivan Heights secondary, William Watson elementary, Johnston Heights secondary and Panorama Ridge secondary

The Surrey School District is reporting two more “low-risk COVID contacts,” these latest ones at Sullivan Heights secondary school and William Watson elementary school.

That brings the total reported so far this week to four.

Letters were issued Tuesday night.

Superintendent Jordan Tinney tweeted that in both cases a person “who is a confirmed COVID-19 case” attended the schools on Sept. 10.

Thanks to the @SullivanHeights community for working with us on a low-risk COVID contact. Letters going out to community tonight. #sd36learn #surreybc As always, big thanks to @Fraserhealth for our collaboration. pic.twitter.com/LjH1Pa9Hg3 — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) September 16, 2020

Thanks to the William Watson Elementary community for working with us on a low-risk COVID contact. Letters going out to community tonight. #sd36learn #surreybc As always, big thanks to @Fraserhealth for our collaboration. pic.twitter.com/f6pARnnzcQ — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) September 16, 2020

The Surrey School District on Monday reported a “low risk” COVID-19 contact at Johnston Heights secondary school and a letter was sent out “to provide notification that an individual who is a confirmed COVID-19 case attended Johnston Heights Secondary Schools from September 8 to 11, 2020.”

It noted the person didn’t have contact with students “on the date of this possible exposure.”

Fraser Health also discovered on Sept. 11 that a staff member at Panorama Ridge secondary school who was at that school on Sept. 8 – the first day staff returned from summer vacation, with no students on site – has also tested positive and is self-isolating.

Sept. 14 Video – What happens when there is a confirmed COVID case linked to a school? What can you expect? What do we do? How do we communicate? https://t.co/EdSKNwR328 #sd36learn #SurreyBC @CityofSurrey @whiterockcity Big thanks to our partners @Fraserhealth — Jordan Tinney (@jordantinney) September 14, 2020

