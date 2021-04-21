Two more COVID-19 cases identified as part of outbreak at Nanaimo hospital

Island Health says outbreak remains contained to one unit and the 'hospital is still a safe place'

Two more COVID-19 cases have been identified that are related to the outbreak at a Nanaimo Regional General Hospital unit.

Island Health advised in an information bulletin that one patient and one staff member in the high-intensity rehab unit have tested positive for COVID.

Island Health’s outbreak response has identified two additional cases related to the outbreak declared on the High Intensity Rehab Unit at NRGH on April 14. There have now been six total cases as part of the outbreak.

The health authority says no other areas of the hospital are affected and “the hospital is still a safe place.”

READ ALSO: Another COVID-19 case found as part of NRGH outbreak

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin