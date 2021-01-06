Two more COVID-19 cases at Oliver care home

McKinney Place, now one of two Oliver care homes grappling with the virus, has reported 77 cases

Two more positive cases of COVID-19 at McKinney Place long-term seniors care home in Oliver were reported by Interior Health Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Both positive tests were from staff members, according to an update from Interior Health.

The care home now has 77 total cases — 23 of which are staff and 54 are residents. Thirteen residents have died from the virus so far. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

A new outbreak was also announced earlier Wednesday at the nearby Sunnybank Retirement Home, which is also in Oliver. The two outbreaks are not believed to be connected, Interior Health said.

In Penticton, there were no new cases reported at Village by the Station long-term care home. Five residents and four staff have tested positive at Village by the Station so far. One Village resident has died from COVID-19.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health, so please, stay home if you are feeling unwell, get tested, and use your layers of protection,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

Interior Health reported 71 new cases on Wednesday.

