Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Chilliwack poultry plant

Two more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Yarrow.

It is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 at the poultry farm after an employee tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

While the facility has been closed indefinitely, the company’s retail store called The Farm Store, plus its office and online store remain open.

Yesterday some signs of support appeared outside the farm located at Simmons and Vedder Mountain Road.

“It’s been a tough few days and we’re exhausted. But we are greatly moved by your outpouring of support. Many of us teared up this morning when we saw these signs at the farm,” read a post on Facebook. “To whoever put them up, you have no idea how much this means to us – you went out of your way to boost our spirits at a very draining time. Thank you!”

Two other B.C. poultry plants have also closed due to COVID-19. At Superior Poultry in Coquitlam, 52 employees have tested positive, while at United Poultry in Vancouver there are 35 employees with confirmed cases of the virus.

