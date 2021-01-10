Two more Central Okanagan schools exposed to COVID-19 in first week back

Three SD23 schools recorded virus exposures in the first week after the winter break

Interior Health (IH) is confirming two more COVID-19 exposures at Central Okanagan schools.

Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) and Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary (MBSS) schools have both recorded exposure events after members of the respective school communities tested positive for the virus. Exposure dates are noted as Jan. 4, 5, and 7 for KSS and Jan. 5, 7 and 8 for MBSS.

Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary school. (File)

Affected individuals are self-isolating at home and IH will follow up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19,” the Central Okanagan School District wrote in a letter to parents.

The school district said students should continue to attend school while contact tracing is underway and parents should continue daily health checks to monitor their children for illness.

This is the second and third exposure event since Central Okanagan students went back to school last week.

