Two more candidates running in Boundary-Similkameen

Elections BC announced the entry of BC Conservative and Wexit party candidates Saturday, Oct. 3.

Two new candidates are contesting the riding of Boundary-Similkameen in Oct. 24’s provincial election, Elections BC confirmed Saturday, Oct. 3

The BC Conservatives’ Darryl Seres and Wexit BC’s Arlyn Greig will appear on the ballot alongside BC NDP and Liberal candidates Roly Russell and Petra Veintimilla.

Nominations closed province-wide Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

