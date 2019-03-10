Two Mission schools to share $1.1 million in upgrades

Funds for dust collector system at Mission Secondary, mechanical upgrades at Heritage Park

Two Mission schools will be receiving upgrades thanks to just over $1.1 million in provincial funding.

“Students can’t learn if their school hasn’t been adequately maintained and upgraded,” said Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith. “We’re making different choices, and prioritizing students by investing in their education.”

Mission School District (SD 75) is receiving $1,170,623 in funding for school maintenance projects, including School Enhancement Program funding for dust collector system upgrades at Mission Secondary and mechanical upgrades at Heritage Park Middle School.

Mission is also getting two new buses through the Bus Acquisition Program.

“These upgrades, as well as the addition of two new buses, will provide greater safety and accessibility for students’ right here in Mission,” added D’Eith.