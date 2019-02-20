Two missing Victoria children found safe

Two missing children – one from an afterschool program and one riding her bike home from school – were found safe after brief searches by Victoria police Tuesday. (Don Denton/News Staff)

The first case involved a child missing from an afterschool program in the Quadra Village neighbourhood. Officers were called just after 3:30 p.m. when afterschool program staff discovered a child missing.

Multiple officers from several units stopped what they were doing and flooded the area near the school as part of their priority response. After a short search, officers found the child at a home with another family member. The family member who originally took the child to the afterschool program had been injured in an accident and a miscommunication with the other family member led to the afterschool program not being updated.

Officers safely located this missing child within 30 minutes of the first call. Once confirming the child was safe, officers returned to their in-progress investigations.

A short time later officers were called to the Rockland neighbourhood by a concerned parent who reported that their child, who normally rides her bicycle home from school, had not come home.

The parent searched and checked in with the child’s friends, but called police after not finding her. Multiple officers stopped their in-progress investigations and began to search for the missing girl.

After a brief search, an officer spotted the girl on her bike near her home. She was visibly upset and said she got lost after detouring from her usual route home due to construction.

The girl was reunited with her parent within 30 minutes of the initial 911 call.

