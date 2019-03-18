Two missing in Pend d’Oreille crash

A 15-year-old male and 18-year-old female both from Fruitvale are missing and presumed deceased

Two teenagers from Fruitvale are missing and presumed drowned after a tragic accident outside of Trail on Sunday.

“Police with RCMP West Kootenay Traffic along with Trail and District RCMP Detachment attended to a single vehicle crash on Seven Mile Dam Road near Trail on Sunday afternoon, which has likely resulted in two fatalities,” Sgt. Chad Badry reported Monday morning.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on March 17, members of the Trail and Greater District RCMP along with West Kootenay Traffic Services attended to a single-vehicle crash on Seven Mile Dam Road near Trail.

A Volkswagen Beetle driven by a female from Salmo, drove off the road at a curve, went down a steep embankment, and into the Pend d’Oreille River.

“The driver and front passenger, a 15-year-old female from Warfield, managed to get out of the submerged vehicle and to the surface, but two other occupants did not surface,” Badry reported.

A 15-year-old male and 18 year old female both from Fruitvale are missing and presumed deceased.

Seven Mile Dam Road was closed for several hours while emergency personnel completed examination of the scene.

Members of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team are on scene Monday (March 18) to attempt to locate and recover the vehicle and remaining occupants.

“We are asking drivers to avoid the area while the RCMP continue to investigate the cause of this tragic crash,” said Badry.

The BC Coroners Service has been advised.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250.354.5180.