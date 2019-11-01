Two men get jail time in summer Castlegar break and enters

Two men have been jailed over separate files related to break and enters this summer.

On July 9 police executed a search warrant on the 2200 block of Columbia Avenue. Stolen property from residents and businesses in Castlegar and the surrounding area including a Ford F-350 pick-up truck, propane tanks, a vehicle engine, vehicle accessories and tools were recovered at the scene.

Wade Calvin Bradley, 44, of Castlegar was arrested and held in custody on 12 charges.

On Oct. 23 Bradley pleaded guilty to seven charges including possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer. He was sentenced to six months in jail, including time already served, and received one year of probation and is scheduled to be released in November.

In the second case, local police arrested Chad Carr, 49, on July 19 for a string of break and enters at Castlegar residences and driving while disqualified.

On Oct. 21 Carr pleaded guilty to four charges including unlawfully being in a dwelling house, forcible entry and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to 4½ months jail time, including time already served, and 18 months of probation.

He was recently released from custody after serving the full sentence while awaiting trial.

