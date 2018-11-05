Two men face charges in Nakusp ATV thefts

The RCMP investigation into the thefts is still ongoing

One man is in police custody and another was released on a promise to appear in court after the recovery of two stolen ATVs in Nakusp.

The Nakusp RCMP say public tips over the past weeks were instrumental in the arrest of the two men and the recovery of the vehicles on Nov. 3.

The ATVs were discovered during the execution of a search warrant at a Nakusp residence, according to police.

“The Nakusp RCMP would like to thank everyone for their help, but would like to remind the public to still be vigilant, keep vehicles locked, ATVs stored securely and to immediately report any suspicious activity to police,” RCMP Cpl. Jaime Moffat said in a news release Monday.

