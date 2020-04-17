Two men charged in relation to a Saanich break-and-enter, thefts under $5,000

Saanich police search Shelbourne Street residence and charge two men in relation to various crimes. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two Saanich men have been charged in relation to several property crimes and thefts after police executed a search warrant on April 15.

On Wednesday, Saanich police searched a residence in the 3500-block of Shelbourne Street. Officers were looking for a bicycle stolen during an April 7 break-in at a nearby secure parking garage.

During the search, police found evidence related to the break-and-enter along with a dirt bike suspected to have been stolen and a small utility trailer that had been reported stolen on the same day.

Following the search, two men, aged 22 and 60, were charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. Both men have a court date set for July.

Over the past several weeks, the Saanich Police Department has noticed a spike in property crime – thefts, shoplifting, break-and-enters and thefts from cars, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the department. He added that “additional measures” have been taken to deter property crime and to investigate each incident.

